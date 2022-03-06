Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Harrisburg

The victims, a 32-year-old and a juvenile, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at 16th and Helen streets. Police are investigating.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday night in Harrisburg.

It occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of 16th and Helen streets, according to a city spokesperson.

Two male victims were injured in the incident, a 32-year-old man and a juvenile, the spokesperson said.

Both of their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but the city spokesperson said neither victim is cooperating with authorities.