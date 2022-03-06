x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Harrisburg

The victims, a 32-year-old and a juvenile, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at 16th and Helen streets. Police are investigating.
Credit: FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday night in Harrisburg.

It occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of 16th and Helen streets, according to a city spokesperson.

Two male victims were injured in the incident, a 32-year-old man and a juvenile, the spokesperson said.

Both of their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but the city spokesperson said neither victim is cooperating with authorities.

Police are actively looking for anyone who might have witnessed the incident. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Kimberly Maurer sentenced to life in prison for murder of 12-year-old Max Schollenberger