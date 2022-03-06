Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday night in Harrisburg.
It occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of 16th and Helen streets, according to a city spokesperson.
Two male victims were injured in the incident, a 32-year-old man and a juvenile, the spokesperson said.
Both of their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but the city spokesperson said neither victim is cooperating with authorities.
Police are actively looking for anyone who might have witnessed the incident.