Harrisburg shooting leaves 1 man injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured.
Officers said around 2:45 p.m. they were called to the 500 block of Woodbine Street. When they arrived, they found one adult man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police say he is expected to recover.
A preliminary investigation indicates the man was targeted, and this is not a random attack.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900, or submit an anonymous tip via CrimeWatch.