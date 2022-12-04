x
Harrisburg shooting leaves 1 man injured

Authorities say when they arrived to the scene of the shooting on the 500 block of Woodbine Street, they found the adult victim suffering from a gunshot injury
Credit: Logan Perrone
Harrisburg Police at the scene of the shooting on the 500 block of Woodbine St.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured.

Officers said around 2:45 p.m. they were called to the 500 block of Woodbine Street. When they arrived, they found one adult man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police say he is expected to recover.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was targeted, and this is not a random attack.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900, or submit an anonymous tip via CrimeWatch.

