Harrisburg man sentenced to 30 years for role in drug deal resulting in death

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that a Harrisburg man has been sentenced for his role in a drug delivery that resulted in death.

Juan Diaz, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in jail after pleading guilty to selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl that killed a Cumberland County man on March 3, 2018.

First responders at the scene found the victim dead in his Mechanicsburg apartment surrounded by empty heroin bags. The bags were stamped with the word "venom" on them.

The Cumberland County Drug Task Force and the Harrisburg City Police Vice Unit were able to trace the sale of the fatal drugs to Diaz through a series of undercover drug operations.

This case was brought as part of a district-wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin.