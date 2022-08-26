Harrisburg man sentenced to 256 months in jail for armed robbery, other offenses

Tashan Layton, 32, has been sentenced to over 21 years in jail for committing two armed robberies and attempting two more in 2019.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 256 months (over 21 years) in jail for armed bank robbery and other violations.

Tashan Layton, 32, was found guilty of brandishing a firearm during the crime, armed bank robbery, and violating the conditions of his supervised release that had been imposed for a previous federal bank robbery conviction.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Layton robbed the Santander Bank in Oakhurst Plaza, Dauphin County on July 6, 2019, and again on Oct. 28, 2019.

From the two robberies combined, he stole more than $67,000.

Layton also reportedly attempted to rob the MidPenn Bank on North Second Street in Harrisburg in July of 2019 and the Americhoice Credit Union in Camp Hill on Dec. 31, 2019.

During the robberies, Layton had a Ruger .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Layton pleaded guilty to robbing the Santander Bank and to using and brandishing a firearm during both of the robberies. He previously served a seven-year federal sentence for bank robbery and was released from prison approximately one month before he robbed the Santander Bank in July of 2019.