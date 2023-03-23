Harrisburg woman will be sentenced today for charges related to Capitol insurrection

Riley Williams, of Harrisburg, is due back in court today for her involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A south central Pennsylvania woman is due to be sentenced today for her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Riley Williams, 23, is accused of stealing former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. She was found guilty of six of eight charges and could face up to seven years in jail.

Williams was found guilty of the following charges:

Civil disorder

Resisting or impeding certain officers

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading

Demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building

The memorandum also seeks three years of supervised release following Williams' completed jail time, as well as $3,039 in restitution and a mandatory special assessment for each count of conviction, totaling $270.

Regarding William's other two charges, including “aiding and abetting the theft” of a laptop that was stolen from Pelosi's office, the jury deadlocked. They also did not reach a unanimous verdict on whether Williams obstructed an official proceeding.

The Department of Justice can retry Williams on the two charges at a later date, according to the Associated Press.

Williams joined a mob's attack on the Capitol after attending the “Stop the Steal” rally, where then-President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters earlier that day.

Entering Pelosi’s office, she found a laptop on a table and told another rioter, “Dude, put on gloves,” before someone with a black-gloved hand removed the computer, according to prosecutors.