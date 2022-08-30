Harrisburg restaurant owner sentenced to over 9 years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons offenses

Nyree Letterlough, 51, also known as “Gram” or “Grammie,” owned Grams Grill in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday that Nyree Letterlough, 51, was sentenced on Aug. 29 to 111 months, or a little over 9 years, in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses.

In Nov. 2021, Letterlough was convicted of drug trafficking, possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen gun, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The release states that Letterlough was involved in trafficking drugs with Saqueena Williams, also known as “Queenie," the operator of Queenie's Cafe, which is also in Harrisburg.

Williams was convicted at the same trial of running a drug trafficking conspiracy from 2012 to 2018. The jury found that she had trafficked in excess of five kilograms of cocaine, and that she possessed guns in furtherance of the trafficking operation, also according to the release from the attorney's office.

Both Letterlough and Williams have surrendered their interests in the two eating establishments, the release states.