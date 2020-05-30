x
Harrisburg rape and assault suspect arrested in Reading

Ronald Warren, 64, was wanted on warrants for aggravated assault and rape
U.S. Marshal Task Force took 64 year-old Ronald Warren into custody in Reading on Friday morning. 

Harrisburg police charged Warren with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting someone with a miniature baseball bat in 2017 and rape in 2015.

Investigators were able to locate Warren by a frequented business police say he frequented in Reading. 

The business was put under surveillance on Friday morning, and Warren was taken into custody without incident. 

He was taken to Dauphin County Prison for arraignment.  