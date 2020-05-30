Harrisburg rape and assault suspect arrested in Reading

Ronald Warren, 64, was wanted on warrants for aggravated assault and rape

U.S. Marshal Task Force took 64 year-old Ronald Warren into custody in Reading on Friday morning.

Harrisburg police charged Warren with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting someone with a miniature baseball bat in 2017 and rape in 2015.

Investigators were able to locate Warren by a frequented business police say he frequented in Reading.

The business was put under surveillance on Friday morning, and Warren was taken into custody without incident.