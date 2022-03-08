Harrisburg police searching for man allegedly responsible for running over motorcyclist

An SUV allegedly driven by Francisco Rivera-Montanez knocked the victim off of his motorcycle and then ran over both the bike and driver, according to police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for a man involved in an alleged hit-and-run.

On July 22, the department responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for a report of a vehicle accident.

Responding officers discovered that a large SUV approached and allegedly intentionally struck a motorcycle driven by an adult man.

The motorcyclist was knocked off the bike. The SUV then drove over the motorcycle and victim.

Following the attack, the SUV fled the scene before police arrived. The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital for emergency care.

An investigation was immediately launched. Police determined that Francisco Rivera-Montanez was the driver of the SUV.

Police are searching for Rivera-Montanez for criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.