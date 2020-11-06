Harrisburg Police seek help in identifying people accused of illegal acts during May 30 protests

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are attempting to identify four people accused of vandalism and other illegal acts during the protest demonstration on May 30.
- Individual No. 1: Accused of vandalizing a police vehicle by smashing the front windshield with a flag pole
- Individual No. 2: Accused of keying the back of a police vehicle
- Individual No. 3: Accused of spraying police and civilians with an aerosol substance
- Individual No. 4: Accused of throwing bricks at police officers and police vehicles
Anyone with information about any of the individuals is asked to contact Det. Carriere at (717) 255-3151 or at bcarriere@harrisburgpa.gov.
