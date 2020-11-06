x
Harrisburg Police seek help in identifying people accused of illegal acts during May 30 protests

The individuals allegedly damaged police vehicles and performed other illegal acts during demonstrations downtown
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are attempting to identify four people accused of vandalism and other illegal acts during the protest demonstration on May 30.

  • Individual No. 1: Accused of vandalizing a police vehicle by smashing the front windshield with a flag pole
  • Individual No. 2: Accused of keying the back of a police vehicle
  • Individual No. 3: Accused of spraying police and civilians with an aerosol substance 
  • Individual No. 4: Accused of throwing bricks at police officers and police vehicles

Anyone with information about any of the individuals is asked to contact Det. Carriere at (717) 255-3151 or at bcarriere@harrisburgpa.gov. 

