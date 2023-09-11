Harrisburg police searching for stabbing suspect

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment and are expected to recover.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are searching for a man wanted for a Sunday stabbing.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on Sept. 10 around 5:45 a.m., off responded to the 1800 block of Walnut Street for a reported assault.

At the scene, officers located two adult victims. The first victim was suffering from a stab wound while the other appeared to have been beaten up.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Darwin Flores-Sanchez, 25 was responsible for the attacks. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, he has been charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

Flores-Sanchez fled the scene before police arrived and is currently wanted.