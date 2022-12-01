Police searching for answers after shell casings found in road in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police Department is searching for answers regarding a shots fired incident on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the area of South 20th and Derry Streets around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 for a report of shots fired.
They did not locate any victims or suspects; however, a short time later multiple spent firearm casings were located at Shellis and Ice Streets.
Authorities contacted all schools in the area and confirmed that everyone was safe.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.