Police searching for answers after shell casings found in road in Harrisburg

Harrisburg police are looking for answers after finding spent casings at Shellis and Ice Streets.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police Department is searching for answers regarding a shots fired incident on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of South 20th and Derry Streets around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 for a report of shots fired.

They did not locate any victims or suspects; however, a short time later multiple spent firearm casings were located at Shellis and Ice Streets.

Authorities contacted all schools in the area and confirmed that everyone was safe.