Harrisburg man wanted for physically abusing 1-year-old in his care

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a suspect accused of physically abusing a 1-year-old child in his care.

Rolando Cruz-Castro is charged with aggravated assault of a person less than 6 years of age and endangering the welfare of children, according to Harrisburg Police.

Cruz-Castro was caring for the victim at the time of the alleged abuse, police say. The victim sustained serious physical injuries in the alleged assault.