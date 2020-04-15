Harrisburg police make arrest in connection to Sunday afternoon homicide

Jomar Perez-Escobales, 23, is being held without bail on a charge of criminal homicide in relation to the death of Joseph Ayala Maya Sunday afternoon, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have made an arrest in connection to an assault that left one person dead Sunday afternoon on the 1400 block of S. 13th Street.

Jomar Perez-Escobales, 23, was arrested and charged Tuesday for his involvement in the incident, police say. He is being held without bail on one charge of criminal homicide.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for the report of an assault. They discovered the deceased body of Joseph Ayala Maya, 20, who had suffered apparent injuries that caused his death, police say.

On Monday, police released the name of a person of interest in the case: Savannah Nieves, 23.

Perez-Escobalez was charged a day later.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.





