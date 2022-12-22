Harrisburg police investigating suspicious death of woman

At the scene, officers located the body of an adult woman in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a suspicious death.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of North Front and Verbeke Streets for a report of a dead body.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but police are currently treating the case as a criminal matter until further notice.

An investigation has been initiated and is ongoing.