Officers found out about the shooting after the victim arrived a a local hospital with gunshot injuries.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.

The victim arrived at a local hospital around 1:30 a.m suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers questioned the victim who told them he was in the downtown area, near North Court and Cranberry Streets, when the shooting happened.