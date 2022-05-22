Harrisburg police investigating shooting that sent one to the hospital

Police say the victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

On May 22, around 2:15 a.m., officers in downtown Harrisburg heard gunshots. During their investigation into the shots fired, they found an injured woman near the area of North 2nd and Barbara Streets.

Officers jumped into action giving the victim first aid until EMS arrived and she was taken to the hospital.