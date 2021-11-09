Harrisburg Police investigating shooting that led to boy's death

Police say on Nov. 5 around 6 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting. Emergency responders took the boy to a local hospital, where he later died.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced on Tuesday that they're investigating the homicide of a boy in Harrisburg after they were shot.

Police say on Friday around 6 p.m. they responded to South 13th Street after reports that a boy was shot, when they arrived they found a boy with at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency responders tended to the boy's injuries and took him to a local hospital, where he died days later from his injuries.

Officials are asking anyone with information about what happened to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.