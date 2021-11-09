Harrisburg Police investigating shooting that led to boy's death

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced on Tuesday that they're investigating the homicide of a boy in Harrisburg after they were shot.
Police say on Friday around 6 p.m. they responded to South 13th Street after reports that a boy was shot, when they arrived they found a boy with at least one gunshot wound.
Emergency responders tended to the boy's injuries and took him to a local hospital, where he died days later from his injuries.
Officials are asking anyone with information about what happened to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
This is a developing story, FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.