Harrisburg Police investigating overnight shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — At around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of North 3rd Street to investigate multiple reports of shots fired.

According to police, multiple shell casings and blood were located at the scene upon arrival.

Police stated that around the same time, four different adult male victims arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Through their investigation, it was determined that all four victims were shot in the same area of North 3rd and Herr Streets, after leaving an establishment in the area.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900, or by submitting a tip on CRIMEWATCH.

