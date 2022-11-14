1 dead, 2 injured after fatal Hall Manor stabbing

The stabbing occurred Saturday evening, with the victim passing away in the early morning hours on Sunday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing that left one dead.

It occurred around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12, with one 53-year-old man passing away around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to Harrisburg Police.

His identity is not being released at this time.

Two other adult men were injured in the incident, which occurred in the 15-16 rows of Hall Manor.

Police say this was an isolated incident and all parties, including the suspect, are accounted for.