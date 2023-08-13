4 people injured in Harrisburg overnight shootings, police investigating

The shootings took place in the areas of North 3rd and Herr Streets, and North 2nd and Cranberry Streets.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left four people injured.

Officers were first called to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets just after 2 a.m.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police say he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Around 3:15 a.m. police were called to the second shooting incident in the area of North 2nd and Cranberry Streets.

There, they found a man with gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Around the same time, officers were told another man and a woman with gunshot injuries had been taken to the hospital.

Police say all three are expected to recover.

The shootings are under investigation.