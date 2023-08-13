4 people injured in Harrisburg overnight shootings, police investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left four people injured.
Officers were first called to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets just after 2 a.m.
At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.
Police say he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Around 3:15 a.m. police were called to the second shooting incident in the area of North 2nd and Cranberry Streets.
There, they found a man with gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
Around the same time, officers were told another man and a woman with gunshot injuries had been taken to the hospital.
Police say all three are expected to recover.
The shootings are under investigation.
Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call Harrisburg Police Bureau at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted through CRIMEWATCH.