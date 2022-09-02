1 minor injured in Thursday night Harrisburg shooting

A male juvenile was injured after being shot in the 2600 block of North 6th Street in Harrisburg on Thursday night, according to police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A minor was injured after being shot in the 2600 block of North 6th Street in Harrisburg on Thursday night, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, police responded to the area for a report of shots fired. At about the same time, police say, a male gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital seeking medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police determined that the victim had been shot while in the 2600 block of North 6th Street.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.