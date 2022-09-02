1 minor injured in Thursday night Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A minor was injured after being shot in the 2600 block of North 6th Street in Harrisburg on Thursday night, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.
At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, police responded to the area for a report of shots fired. At about the same time, police say, a male gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital seeking medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
Through investigation, police determined that the victim had been shot while in the 2600 block of North 6th Street.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.