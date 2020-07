The incident happened in the 1200 block of South 13th Street on Tuesday afternoon

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police investigate homicide that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. for the incident in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.

Harrisburg Police say that a man in his 20's is dead.

No arrests have been made.

TIME: 4:33 P.M.

1200 BLK OF 13TH STREET