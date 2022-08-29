Harrisburg police investigate fatal Friday night crash

Washington Collier, 67, and Ceferina A. Camones-Cacemiro, 87, both died of multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the crash.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a crash that took place Friday night at South Cameron and Shanois Streets that left two people dead.

At around 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims suffering from various injuries, including, Washington Collier, 67, of Harrisburg, who was declared dead at the scene.

Collier died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Brett Hambright, spokesperson for Dauphin County. Ceferina A. Camones-Cacemiro, 87, of Harrisburg, was taken to a local hospital where she later died of multiple traumatic injuries as well. Both their deaths were ruled accidental.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the cars were traveling in opposite directions on Cameron Street when one of them veered into the oncoming lane of travel, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.