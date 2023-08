Davon Hairston, 29, has been charged with the March 21 stabbing death of 22-year-old Damien Servidio, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death in Harrisburg.

