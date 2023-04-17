Harrisburg police arrest man following attempted trespassing, violation of PFA

Homeowners advised officers that William Gardner, 47, who was allegedly seen leaving the address, had come over to the victim's home and broken in.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to break into a home, violating a Protection from Abuse (PFA).

On Monday, April 17 at about 10 a.m. Harrisburg police responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Street for a PFA violation.

At the scene, officers heard a single shot fired from the address in question. The officers immediately made contact with the homeowners and witnessed a man trying to flee the area.

The homeowners advised officers that William Gardner, 47, who was allegedly seen leaving the address, had come over to the victim's home and broken in. It was also discovered that one of the victims had an active PFA on Garder and that he was not to be in contact with them.

Police also determined that one of the victims had fired a shot at Gardner as he was allegedly trying to enter the house. That shot, initially heard by officers, missed Gardner but was enough to make him flee from the victim's house.

Officers surrounded the address that Gardner fled into and, after a short time, were able to get him into custody.

He was subsequently charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, stalking, terroristic threats and a PFA violation.