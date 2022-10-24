Harrisburg police charge man following attempted robbery

Upon arrival, officers learned that Keon Washington has allegedly attempted to break into an occupied home by kicking open the front door.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is in custody following an attempted robbery.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to a reported burglary and a person shot on Oct. 21 around 4:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Keon Washington had allegedly attempted to break into an occupied home by kicking open the front door.

He was confronted by the homeowner, who was lawfully armed with a gun. The homeowner reportedly gave Washington warnings to stop and leave, which he ignored.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Washington was shot by the homeowner following repeated attempts to enter the home.

Washington fled the scene after being shot, but was located by officers in the area of North 17th and Carnations Streets, armed with a large butcher knife. He was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 22.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.