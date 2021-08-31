Harrisburg Police: Woman found in home on Oyler Road last week died by homicide

An autopsy determined the victim died as a result of a physical assault, according to police. The incident is under investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred in the city last week.

Police say officers dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Oyler Road after an adult woman was found dead inside the residence and was reported. The circumstances surrounding her death were not immediately clear, according to police.

After an autopsy was performed on the deceased, the manner of death was ruled a homicide, police say. The preliminary determination by investigators is that the victim died as a result of a physical assault.

Police have not identified the victim.