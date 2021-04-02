Harrisburg man will serve up to 10 years for physically abusing 8-year-old girl in 2018

Kamau Crankfield, 47, was sentenced today in Dauphin County Court by Judge William T. Tully. He was convicted of child endangerment last October.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 47-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up to 10 years in state prison for physically abusing an eight-year-old girl in 2018, according to prosecutors in Dauphin County.

Kamau Crankfield was sentenced to a prison term of five to 10 years on Thursday by Judge William T. Tully, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

Crankfield was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child by a Dauphin County Jury last October, prosecutors say.

According to Detective Ryan Fetzer of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the child ran away from Melrose Elementary School after being told that Crankfield was on his way to pick her up. This was after she had gotten in trouble for bringing extra clothes to school.

The girl later admitted that she brought the clothes as part of a plan to run away from home, according to investigators.

Authorities located the girl at about 4 a.m. the following day after she had been in the rain and cold for over eighteen hours. When she was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia, police found that the girl had severe bruising from head to toe, whip-like marks, and multiple open wounds.

During trial, the girl disclosed that Crankfield had repeatedly beaten her over a period of months. At sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle requested the maximum sentence permitted under the law for the charge.

Tully called the defendant’s actions a horrible pattern of abuse that resulted in the “torture” of a young child which warranted the maximum sentence under the law.

Crankfield had prior convictions for robbery and burglary as well as several other misdemeanor convictions, prosecutors say.