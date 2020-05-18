x
Harrisburg man wanted for attempted murder arrested by police, U.S. Marshals

Maurice Jefferson, 46, was wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred Saturday on Peffer Street, police say
Credit: Harrisburg Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a suspect accused of participating in a shooting in Harrisburg on Saturday.

Maurice Jefferson, 46, was taken into custody without incident on Monday, according to police. He was wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred on the 600 block of Peffer Street.

Jefferson was found to be in possession of narcotics and a firearm at the time of his arrest, according to police.

He is charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, and Carrying Firearm During Emergency.