Harrisburg man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Police are asking for help in locating Shelton Sharod McNeil Jr., from Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect connected with a shooting that occurred in May.

Shelton Sharod McNeil Jr., from Harrisburg, is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at a local bar.

He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (firearm).

Anyone with information that can assist in his apprehension has been advised to contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152, or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.