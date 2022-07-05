x
Harrisburg man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Police are asking for help in locating Shelton Sharod McNeil Jr., from Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect connected with a shooting that occurred in May. 

Shelton Sharod McNeil Jr., from Harrisburg, is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at a local bar. 

He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (firearm). 

Anyone with information that can assist in his apprehension has been advised to contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152, or email 106@susquehannatwp.com. 

Tips can also be submitted to Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-652-6900. 

