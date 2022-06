The owner of Asia Market traded cash for nearly $2 million in SNAP benefits.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing two years in prison after exchanging nearly $2 million in SNAP fraud.

The United States Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that 41-year-old owner of Asia Market Jimmy Tran traded cash for $1,843,534 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits.

Tran then redeemed the ill-gotten benefits, which he is now ordered to pay restitution for the amount of.