Harrisburg man sentenced to up to 96 years in prison for rape, other offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Jorge Caraballo Sr. was sentenced to up to 96 years in prison for multiple sexual offenses, including the rape of a child, involuntary sexual assault of a child, incest, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

Caraballo was convicted in December and on July 15, Judge Scott Arthur Evans determined that he was a sexually violent predator and therefore subject to a lifetime of Megan’s Law registration requirements, also according to the DA's office.

During the hearing to determine that Caraballo is a sexually violent predator, the Sexual Offender Assessment Board’s expert examiner, Dr. Robert Stein, testified on behalf of the Commonwealth. He noted that Caraballo's exploitation of the children was particularly "callous" and that the children he assaulted suffered under his actions for years.

Judge Evans also considered the number of victims and the number of sexual assaults each victim described during their trial testimony to determine Caraballo's sentencing.