Harrisburg man sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug, firearms charges

Maurice Lackey, 40, was on parole for drug trafficking when he was found with 167 bags of crack cocaine in his car during a traffic stop in 2017, prosecutors say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 40-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up to 40 years in prison on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Maurice Lackey was also sentenced in U.S. Middle District Court to a 46-month prison term to be served concurrently to his 40-year sentence for violating the terms of his parole, Freed said.

Lackey was arrested by Harrisburg Police on June 18, 2017, after approximately 167 bags of crack cocaine and two firearms were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. One of the guns was loaded at the time of his arrest, and both firearms had been previously reported stolen, according to Freed.

Lackey had been on parole for less than eight months prior to his 2017 arrest, Freed said. In 2003, Lackey was convicted of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He was convicted on charges stemming from his 2017 arrest on Dec. 5, 2019, Freed said. A jury found him guilty of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a felon and armed career criminal.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Harrisburg Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Ford prosecuted the case.