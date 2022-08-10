Harrisburg man sentenced for making false statements when buying firearms

Between March 2017 and Aug. 2018, Eseyuiel Caraballo, 37, purchased, or attempted to purchase, 18 firearms across Dauphin, Cumberland, and Schuylkill counties.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday that Eseyuiel Caraballo, 37, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for making false statements when purchasing, or attempting to purchase, 18 firearms.

Caraballo had previously admitted to making the false statements when purchasing the firearms across various stores in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Schuylkill counties between March 2017 and Aug. 2018, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Karam also noted that with respect to each purchase or attempted purchase, Caraballo falsely claimed to be the actual buyer of the firearms, when he was in fact buying them for a number of other people.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.