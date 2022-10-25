Three Harrisburg men sentenced for straw purchasing firearm scheme

Antonio Godbolt, 37, Michael Windham, 22, and Taashaun Mansfield, 21, all from Harrisburg, were sentenced. A fourth suspect is awaiting trial.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three Harrisburg residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to purchase guns for felons.

Antonio Godbolt, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other individuals to purchase firearms for felons and weapons offenses. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Two others involved in the crime, Michael Windham, 22, and Taashaun Mansfield, 21, also pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 46 and 37 months in prison, respectively.

Godbolt was prohibited from possessing a gun due to his prior felony convictions. He arranged for Mansfield to purchase seven firearms in total, one for him and six for other felons.

A fourth Harrisburg man allegedly involved in the scheme, Johnny Quinones, 35, is awaiting trial.