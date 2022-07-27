Harrisburg dealer busted with 3,800 bags of fentanyl sentenced to federal prison

Brian Pena-Villanueva, 38, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to four years in prison and four subsequent years of probation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams and more of a substance containing fentanyl and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Brian Pena-Villanueva was arrested in July 2020 after police discovered approximately 3,800 baggies of fentanyl, 2 bags of marijuana and over $50,000 in cash in his vehicle and hotel room.

After initially pleading not guilty in September 2020, Villanueva, 38, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7, 2021 and was sentenced on July 13 to serve up to four years in prison.