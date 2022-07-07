x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Harrisburg man arrested for shooting that wounded one: police

Quincy Evans was arrested Wednesday, July 6, after attempting to flee from officers on foot, according to police.
Credit: CrimeWatch

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have arrested a man allegedly responsible for a July 4 shooting. 

Quincy Evans was arrested Wednesday, July 6, after attempting to flee from officers on foot, according to police. 

Police charged Evans for a shooting on the 600 block of Geary Street that left one man injured.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crime on Monday at 7 p.m. after reports of gunfire. They later located the victim at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Evans has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police: No shooting at Harrisburg fireworks