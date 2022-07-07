Harrisburg man arrested for shooting that wounded one: police

Quincy Evans was arrested Wednesday, July 6, after attempting to flee from officers on foot, according to police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have arrested a man allegedly responsible for a July 4 shooting.

Quincy Evans was arrested Wednesday, July 6, after attempting to flee from officers on foot, according to police.

Police charged Evans for a shooting on the 600 block of Geary Street that left one man injured.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crime on Monday at 7 p.m. after reports of gunfire. They later located the victim at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Evans has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited firearm.