Harrisburg man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of his wife

Dallas Haley will serve a prison term of 20 to 40 years after pleading guilty to third-degree murder related to the death of his wife, Kyra, on Oct. 20, 2020.

Dallas Haley, 26, was sentenced Monday by Dauphin County Judge Edward M. Marisco Jr. to a prison term of 20 to 40 years after pleading guilty to a third-degree murder charge.

Haley admitted to shooting and killing his wife, Kyra Haley, on Oct. 20, 2020.

According to police, the crime occurred around 1:40 a.m. at the Haleys' home on the 2900 block of Rumson Drive. A neighbor contacted authorities to report that they heard a gunshot and a scream coming from inside the home, where the Haleys lived with several small children.

Responding officers found Kyra Haley on the floor of the home, unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound to her left shoulder area.

There was a gun on the ground near where she was lying, police say.

An investigation determined Dallas and Kyra Haley had been arguing when Dallas Haley retrieved a handgun in an attempt to intimidate his wife. While doing so, he fired a single shot that struck Kyra Haley, causing an injury that ultimately proved fatal, according to police.

"Family members and friends described Kyra Haley as having an 'inner light' that gave joy and comfort to those around her," the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office said in a press release announcing Dallas Haley's sentencing. "Her smile was contagious. She was a loving caretaker, who looked after her younger sisters as well as her own children."

Detective Jason Brinker of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police conducted the investigation that led to the charge and conviction.

First Assistant District Attorney Mike Sprow and Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Robbins prosecuted the case.