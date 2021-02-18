Harrisburg man indicted on federal drug trafficking, weapons charges

George Jones, 40, was indicted Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court of his suspected cocaine and marijuana trafficking activities between July and September 2020.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 40-year-old Harrisburg man was indicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges in federal court Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

George Jones is charged with distributing cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana, and being in possession of a .44 magnum firearm despite being a convicted felon.

His alleged drug trafficking occurred between July and September of 2020, Brandler said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Harrisburg Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.