Harrisburg man indicted on federal drug trafficking, weapons charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 40-year-old Harrisburg man was indicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges in federal court Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.
George Jones is charged with distributing cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana, and being in possession of a .44 magnum firearm despite being a convicted felon.
His alleged drug trafficking occurred between July and September of 2020, Brandler said.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Harrisburg Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.
The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.