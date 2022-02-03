Harrisburg man indicted on federal drug trafficking, firearms charges

Jesse Tillison, 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 33-year-old Harrisburg man was indicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges Wednesday by a federal grand jury in U.S. Middle District Court.

Jesse Tillison is accused of possessing cocaine for distribution in Dauphin County, along with a Ruger .380 semiautomatic handgun used in relation to his alleged drug trafficking activities, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Tillotson was arrested on Jan. 25, Gurganus said.

The case was investigated by the United States Marshal Service and the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnny Baer is prosecuting the case.

The case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

If convicted, the maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is a term of life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.