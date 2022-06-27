x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Harrisburg traffic stop leads to discovery of 70 bags of heroin in vehicle, police say

A loaded semi automatic handgun was located alongside the suspected heroin, according to Harrisburg Police. Two suspects are in custody.
Credit: WPMT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police pulled over a driver for a traffic violation and discovered 70 bags of heroin, according to reports. 

The driver, identified as Maritza Hernandez-Vazquez, was pulled over on Interstate 83 South for a traffic violation near the city at 7:03 p.m. on June 21, police say. 

A search of the vehicle was conducted and Harrisburg police allegedly located a loaded semi automatic handgun alongside the 70 bags of suspected heroin. 

Hernandez-Vazquez was charged with possession with intent to distribute as well as possessing a firearm without a concealed carry permit. 

The passenger, Jesus Santos-Rodriguez, was also arrested and charged for drug paraphernalia and false identification to law enforcement, according to police. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Guns in America: The debate over control and legislation