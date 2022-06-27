Harrisburg traffic stop leads to discovery of 70 bags of heroin in vehicle, police say

A loaded semi automatic handgun was located alongside the suspected heroin, according to Harrisburg Police. Two suspects are in custody.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police pulled over a driver for a traffic violation and discovered 70 bags of heroin, according to reports.

The driver, identified as Maritza Hernandez-Vazquez, was pulled over on Interstate 83 South for a traffic violation near the city at 7:03 p.m. on June 21, police say.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and Harrisburg police allegedly located a loaded semi automatic handgun alongside the 70 bags of suspected heroin.

Hernandez-Vazquez was charged with possession with intent to distribute as well as possessing a firearm without a concealed carry permit.