Harrisburg man convicted of raping three women

The incidents happened in October 2016 and October 2017.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A jury convicts a Harrisburg man of three rapes that happened in 2016 and 2017, after a three day trial.

Sage Ifill, 28, Harrisburg, was convicted on Wednesday of raping three unconscious women in 2016 and 2017.

The first incident happened in Harrisburg in October of 2016. The Dauphin County District Attorney's office says the Ifill raped the woman, who was passed out, at an after hours party.

The second and third incidents happened in October of 2017 in Lower Paxton Township. The DA's office says two women went to one of their apartments with Ifill after a night of drinking, and continued drinking. After both women were asleep, in separate rooms, the women reported that Ifill sexually assaulted both of them while they slept.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle credited investigators and “the remarkable courage of the three women. It was very difficult for them to talk about the assaults, but their testimony was extremely compelling.."