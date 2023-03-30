Harrisburg man convicted in deadly drug delivery

Jerrod Aaron Scott, 36, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death following the 2019 death of Zach Savage.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg was found guilty of a deadly drug delivery, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Jerrod Aaron Scott, 36, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute/deliver, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Scott faced the charges following the death of Zach Savage, 33, in June of 2019.

According to the attorney's office, illegal narcotics, particularly heroin and fentanyl, continue to be one of the leading causes of death in York County.

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19.