Harrisburg man convicted in deadly drug delivery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg was found guilty of a deadly drug delivery, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.
Jerrod Aaron Scott, 36, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute/deliver, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Scott faced the charges following the death of Zach Savage, 33, in June of 2019.
According to the attorney's office, illegal narcotics, particularly heroin and fentanyl, continue to be one of the leading causes of death in York County.
Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19.
The York County DA's Office thanked the Carroll Township Police Department, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Virginia Hobbs and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ed Wiest for a job well done.