Harrisburg man, 22, charged with more than 100 felonies, including rape of child, in Newberry Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old Harrisburg man is facing more than 10 charges relating to juvenile rape, sexual abuse of children, and child pornography.
Isaiah John Metz, of North 16th Street, was charged last week by Newberry Township Police at the conclusion of an investigation, police said.
Metz is charged with the following offenses:
- Rape of a Child Under 13 (three felony counts)
- Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (two felony counts)
- Aggravated Indecent Assault (two felony counts)
- Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child Less Than 13 (one felony count)
- Indecent Assault (two felony counts)
- Corruption of Minors (two misdemeanor counts)
- Aggravated Indecent Assault (one felony count)
- Indecent Assault (one misdemeanor count)
- Sexual Abuse of Children (50 felony counts)
- Sexual Abuse of Children -- Child Pornography (50 felony counts)