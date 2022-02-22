Harrisburg man will serve up to 20 years in prison for killing his infant son in 2019

John Anderson Jr., 25, entered a plea of nolo contendere to a third-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his nine-month-old son on June 12, 2019.

John Anderson Jr., 25, was sentenced last week to a prison term of eight to 20 years after pleading nolo contendere to a charge of third-degree murder in November 2021, the DA's Office said.

Nolo contendere is a legal term by which a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt.

According to prosecutors, on June 12, 2019, Harrisburg Police responded to a home on Geary Street for a 911 call reporting an infant in distress. They found Anderson's nine-month-old child unresponsive, and rushed the baby to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Anderson later told police he found the child unconscious and hanging in a laundry basket that was located next to the bed where he and the child had been sleeping, prosecutors say.

An autopsy revealed that the child had died of sustained compression causing asphyxia, according to prosecutors. The child also had bruising on his head, which the forensic pathologist determined had occurred shortly before the child’s death.

The forensic pathologist listed the manner of death as undetermined, but he found that the father’s account was inconsistent with the evidence, prosecutors say.

Anderson entered his nolo contendere plea in November 2021 as part of a plea agreement with the district attorney's office.

Under the agreement, the sentencing judge had discretion to impose a minimum sentence of imprisonment between nine months -- the standard range of sentencing guidelines for involuntary manslaughter -- and 102 months, which is the standard range of sentencing guidelines for third-degree murder, prosecutors say.

Anderson's attorney asked the court to impose a sentence within the standard range for involuntary manslaughter. Defense counsel argued to Judge Edward M. Marsico, Jr., that the child died because of an accidental smothering while sleeping in the same bed.

The defendant had been smoking marijuana prior to sleeping with the child, according to prosecutors.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle asked the court to sentence the defendant to the top of the range under the agreement.

“The child’s head injuries and the defendant’s lies to the police about how the child was found clearly show his consciousness of guilt," Gettle argued.

The prosecutor also read the defendant’s text messages to the child’s mother two weeks earlier that showed his growing frustration with caring for the child, the district attorney's office said.

In setting the sentence at the top of guidelines, Marsico indicated that Anderson had caused the death of the child.

Addressing the court at sentencing, Anderson said he was angry at police for "disrespecting him."

Marisco replied that Anderson "needed to get over it."

"The police were not disrespecting you," the judge told Anderson. "They were trying to solve the death of a child."