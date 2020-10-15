Harrisburg man charged with homicide in shooting death of woman Wednesday night

Frank Morris, 49, is charged in the shooting death of a woman on the 2600 block of Derry Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 49-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman in the city Wednesday night.

Frank L. Morris, 49, of the 2600 block of Derry Street, was charged Wednesday by police responding to a shots-fired call at Morris' home at about 9:45 p.m., police say.

Responding officers were advised that Morris had shot the woman, police say. He was detained while emergency personnel attempted to render aid to the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead, police say.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity.

Morris is charged with criminal homicide, simple assault, and reckless endangerment, according to court documents. He is being held without bail while awaiting a preliminary arraignment.