Harrisburg man charged with attacking woman during domestic dispute

Kenyatta Brooks, 48, is charged with assault, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and harassment, Lower Windsor Township Police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 48-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman during a domestic dispute Tuesday night, police say.

Kenyatta Gene Brooks, of the 600 block of Boas Street, allegedly became angry with the victim when she received a text message from another man while she and Brooks were watching a movie, police say.

Brooks allegedly shoved a lighter into the victim's face, grazing her chin, and took her phone, according to police.

When the victim retreated to her bedroom to retrieve her handgun from a lockbox, Brooks allegedly followed her, threw her onto her bed, and removed the lockbox and keys, according to police.

The victim then attempted to leave her apartment, but Brooks threw her to the ground and pinned her there, allegedly threatening to tie her up, according to police. The victim reported that Brooks' weight caused her to to lose her breath, and she punched him to get him to let her up.

Brooks then helped the victim to her feet, the victim reported. She then went to her bedroom while Brooks remained in the apartment living room. The victim believed Brooks still had her gun, according to police.

The victim told police Brooks allegedly threatened to kill her if she contacted authorities during the attack.

She reported the attack to police after Brooks left her apartment the next morning, police say.

Brooks is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, strangulation, false imprisonment, and harassment.

He is currently in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.