Harrisburg man charged in shots-fired incident Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County have charged one man in connection to a shots-fired incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the 4200 block of Catalina Lane in Lower Paxton Township.

Mark Perry, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and other offenses related to the incident, which was reported at about 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, at least two people exchanged gunfire in the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Perry was charged after the initial investigation and taken into custody.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Joseph S. Lindsey, who set bail at $100,000.

Perry is currently in Dauphin County Prison.

Lower Paxton Township Police are still investigating the incident and attempting to identify the other individuals involved.

Witnesses at the scene said at least two others were involved in the incident and fled the scene in a silver sedan.