Harrisburg man charged in connection to 2019 fatal overdose arrested in York

Jerrod Scott, 34, is charged with third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, and numerous related offenses, police say. He was arrested Tuesday in York.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Police in York County have arrested a 34-year-old Harrisburg man charged wanted on several outstanding charges, including third-degree murder, in connection to the 2019 overdose death of a 33-year-old Dillsburg man.

Jarrod Aaron Scott, of the 1800 block of Mulberry St., was taken into custody on Tuesday by York City Police. He is charged with murder of the third degree, drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, access device fraud, theft, receiving stolen property, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death of Zack Andrew Savage on June 29, 2019, police say.

Police say Scott purchased fentanyl-laced heroin in Harrisburg for Savage and another woman, and the three of them used the drugs together in a park in Harrisburg. Savage overdosed on the drugs and was later found dead in a vehicle parked outside of a home on the 400 block of S. Baltimore St. in Dillsburg.

According to police, Scott attempted to carry Savage back to the car after his overdose, but began complaining to the woman that Savage was too heavy and became angry when he thought Savage had taken other drugs belonging to Scott. He then dropped Savage to the ground, causing Savage's head to hit the pavement, and began striking him with his hands.

After eventually getting Savage into the car, Scott and the woman drove back to Dillsburg. The woman told police Savage was breathing and had a pulse when she checked on him several times overnight and the next morning, but she left him in the car. Scott went into the home and fell asleep, police say.

Scott is also accused of taking the victim's cell phone and other belongings, including a bank card, which he then allegedly used after the victim's death, according to police.