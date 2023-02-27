Harrisburg man facing homicide by DUI charges following 2022 death of unborn infant

Khalil Michale Brown, 27, is facing several charges for his alleged role in the death of the infant following a head-on-collision in Dauphin County.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing multiple charges following a head-on car crash that resulted in the death of an unborn baby.

Khalil Michale Brown, 27, was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI: Individual under alcohol and drugs- 1st offense, carless driving- unintentional death, drive wrong way, drive over divider, improper exit/enter limited access highway, disregard traffic lane and obedience to traffic-control devices.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers responded to the crash on March 27, 2022, on Allentown Boulevard and Clover Lane in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

Two cars were involved in the crash. At the scene, they were facing each other with heavy, front-end damage.

Brown was the alleged driver of the striking vehicle, which hit the second car, carrying four people. One occupant was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, she reported abdominal pains. The infant was delivered but was pronounced dead on March 28, 2022, at 2 a.m.

The baby's cause of death was ruled as a traumatic brain injury due to maternal blunt-force trauma.

According to witnesses, Brown was traveling west at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes prior to the crash. An officer at the scene reported that when he spoke to Brown, there was a strong odor of marijuana from inside the car.

At the time, Brown was unable to perform any DUI tests because he was being treated by EMS. He was transported by Life Lion EMS to Hershey Medical Center.

On April 18, lab results from Brown indicated he had a 0.182 BAC and tested positive for THC in his system, according to the affidavit of probable cause.